Redditch Labour Party’s Masks Photoshop Fails to Cover-Up Covid Breach

On 6th August it became mandatory to wear face masks indoors; on the 15th August Redditch Labour Party held a school uniform bank without social distancing, indoors, and most were not wearing face masks. That would be bad enough…

The public health cock-up was compounded when the party branch thought they could rectify the error in their publicity material with a touch of subtle photo editing. The result is hilarious.

They then accidentally uploaded the wrong version of the photo to their Facebook page, in which the virtual masks appear floating above each activists’ head. Not only did they think they’d got away with the howling error, they were so confident they made the Photoshopped image their Facebook page cover image…