Read in Full: Dan Wootton Leaves News UK for GB News

Andrew Neil’s GB News has got its first major hiring coup with the hiring of The Sun’s Dan Wootton who will host a new daily show five days a week. Read NewsUK’s internal sign-off below:

After more than 7 years at The Sun, Dan Wootton is stepping down from his role as executive editor and will be leaving to pursue new opportunities. Dan is also leaving his role as a presenter on talkRADIO. I want to thank Dan for all his energy and passion in his roles at The Sun – and all the great scoops – and I wish him well for the future.