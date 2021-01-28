Piers Morgan Celebrates ‘Beating’ BBC Ratings… for One Whole Minute

Scenes of joy from ITV’s Good Morning Britain staff this morning as they celebrated overtaking the BBC as the most viewed breakfast show. Piers Morgan triumphantly tweeted “Big historic day for our show. I couldn’t be prouder of ⁦the entire GMB team, on & off camera, than I am today.” What he did not point out is that the victory only registered for one minute – at 06:35 precisely…

The BBC hit back with a decidedly sassy statement, declaring that BBC Breakfast

“… remains by far the most watched breakfast programme in the UK with more than 10m regularly tuning in each week. On BBC One, the highest reach of the year was 7.3m, with an average daily reach of 5.7m, almost double the viewers of our nearest rival. The show also saw audience share increase to 42%.”

Now, now breakfast TV programmes, play nicely.