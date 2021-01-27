WATCH: LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

Tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD – the show that brings you free-rolling discussion and debate on the issues that matter – turns the spotlight on: 

  • HOTEL HEARTBREAK  Is hotel quarantine a necessary measure?
  • THE KIDS AREN’T ALRIGHT Should reopening schools be a top priority?
  • POOR THINKING  Why is Oxfam attacking the market economy?  Is it biting the hand that feeds?
  • LOST GENERATIONS  Job losses are hitting the young hardest. What does the future hold for them?

 Host MARK LITTLEWOOD will be joined by writer and commentator ALEX DEANE; BRENDAN CHILTONChief Executive Officer of the Independent Business NetworkJOANNA WILLIAMS, Director of the think tank CIEO; Classical liberal author, academic and politician Dr JAMIE WHYTE; JOHN ASHMORE, Editor of CapX; LEN SHACKLETON, Professor of Economics at the University of Buckingham and ANDY MAYER, the IEA’s Chief Operating Officer.

 Join in the debate, LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube.
