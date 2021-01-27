Jenrick: We’ve Got Things Wrong

During a mauling this morning from Piers and Susanna over the covid death toll passing 100,000, Robert Jenrick temporarily broke with the government line that now is not the time to evaluate what the government did well and badly during the pandemic. Jenrick admitted “there are definitely things that I have got wrong, that the government’s got wrong”, saying he suspects in some cases that with the benefit of hindsight he’ll be able to say no, the government didn’t get everything right.

Refusing to stray away from talking about his own remit, he pointed to issues like preventing families attending the funerals of loved ones and not having local councils involved in the fight against the pandemic from day one. Hardly decisions that could have changed the course of Britain’s death toll…