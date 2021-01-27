Corbyn Loses First Round of Labour Party Legal Battle

Corbyn has lost the first round of his legal battle with the Labour Party, after failing to force his former party into disclosing documents relating to his suspension. A High Court judge has refused, however, arguing Corbyn already has enough documents to launch legal proceedings. For a man who published eight separate manifestos in 2019, there’s no such thing as ‘enough documents’…

A spokesperson says:

“The Labour Party has always acted in line with our rules + procedures. We look forward to drawing a line under this matter + uniting our party ahead of a vital set of elections. It is regrettable that the court’s time and our members’ money was spent on this matter”

Paul Waugh reports the party will seek to recover legal costs from Corbyn for legal expenses it incurred…