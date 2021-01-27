Boris: Lockdown Wind Down Begins March 8

While the PM has just extended lockdown by three more weeks, Mark Haper – chair of the Covid recovery group – has welcomed the roadmap out:

“So 8 March is not the ‘arbitrary’ date some have said, it’s based on immunity kicking in from millions of vulnerable citizens’ vaccine doses A commitment to a roadmap for reopening our economy, starting with schools, as more vulnerable people are protected = a welcome step”

At least we now know how far away the light at the end of the tunnel is…

Boris also took the opportunity to take another pop at Starmer’s track and trace attacks, pointing out it’s successfully pinged him three times, as Guido joked last week:

Good to see the PMs still a keen reader…