[LISTEN] Shadow Schools Minister Spends Morning Demanding Already-Established Government Policy

Guido couldn’t help feeling sorry for shadow schools minister Wes Streeting this morning, as he was sent out to demand the government prioritise opening schools as lockdown restrictions end – a policy to which the government is already emphatically committed. On TalkRADIO, Today and Times Radio, it was pointed out to listeners that Labour’s demands come after Boris said in the Commons 3 weeks ago that schools will be the first thing to re-open, and even reiterated the policy yesterday. Most embarrassing for Streeting was his Times Radio slot, which came after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi had already this morning re-confirmed to listeners that government policy is to have schools re-open first. “Captain Hindsight” is starting to look too complimentary a description of Labour’s current political tactics…