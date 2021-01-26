Information Commissioner Reveals to Select Committee Cambridge Analytica ‘Whistleblower’ Refused to Speak On Record

Julian Knight knocked it out of the park this morning at his DCMS Select Committee, as conversation turned to the Cambridge Analytica circus. Questioning the Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, Knight asked if Denham had felt “used as a means to bring about a political objective, as in the undermining of a democratic decision.” Knight contextualised the situation, saying:

“There was a degree of confirmation bias about much of the reporting around this, we had much lauded prize winning journalists coming out with quite bizarre conspiracy theories, diagrams and that sort of thing. We had disjointed Netflix films, we had witnesses who claimed to be whistleblowers but who were actually in the market for selling information in the same way as Cambridge Analytica was being accused of.”

Denham admitted that her investigation may have been “coloured by others” in that way, going on to say “we tried our best” to look past the colourful characters in the story and produce objective reports.

Denham went on to confirm that Brittany Kaiser, who was Netflix’s star ‘whistleblower’ in their Cambridge Analytica film refused to speak to her, and went on to imply that others such as Chris Wylie and his associates may not have done either. This is despite their willingness to talk extensively to the media. Guido awaits her written submission for more hypocritical names. The Remainer media circus is finally packing up, and the mess its leaving behind doesn’t look good.