German Health Ministry Denies AstraZeneca Lower Efficacy Report

Speaking to media this morning, the German Health Ministry has shot down last night’s surprising Handelsblatt story – now effusively saying they cannot confirm the eyebrow raising report that the Oxford vaccine only has 8% efficacy for over 65s. A now on-the-record denial says there was likely some confusion in the reports, and 8% actually refers to the number of 56 to 69 year olds in the study…

“At first glance it seems that the newspaper reports have mixed up two things: about 8% of those tested in the AstraZeneca efficacy study were between 56 and 69, only 3-4 per cent over 70.”

Handelsblatt Political correspondent Gregor Waschinski has not tweeted since late last night, his final sign off on the dodgy story being: