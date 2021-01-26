Barry Bids Farewell to China’s Uighur Abuse-Denying Ambassador

The tenure of China’s UK ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, has come to an end. The Chinese Communist Party’s representative in London hosted a Zoom goodbye party in lieu of the usual champagne and canapes evening that a departing ambassador might hope for. Ironically thanks to the virus his country inflicted on the world…

Liu, who in July blamed reports of forced Uighur sterilisation on “anti-China elements“, tweeted a photo of his guests bidding him adieu. Guido spotted one conspicuous attendee on the Zoom screen – Labour MP Barry Gardiner. Barry is one of the cosiest MPs with China, having received over £500,000 since 2015 from a Chinese law firm which fronts for the regime’s leaders. Shameless.

Chinese Ambassador Likes Foot Masturbation Video on Twitter https://t.co/ljAL1Vbsk4 pic.twitter.com/NDLlbQi6lw — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) September 9, 2020

