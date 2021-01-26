Barry Bids Farewell to China’s Uighur Abuse-Denying Ambassador

The tenure of China’s UK ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, has come to an end. The Chinese Communist Party’s representative in London hosted a Zoom goodbye party in lieu of the usual champagne and canapes evening that a departing ambassador might hope for. Ironically thanks to the virus his country inflicted on the world…

Liu, who in July blamed reports of forced Uighur sterilisation on “anti-China elements“, tweeted a photo of his guests bidding him adieu. Guido spotted one conspicuous attendee on the Zoom screen – Labour MP Barry Gardiner. Barry is one of the cosiest MPs with China, having received over £500,000 since 2015 from a Chinese law firm which fronts for the regime’s leaders. Shameless.

As you can see from above, Barry was not the only tosser Guido spotted Liu Xiaoming watching in the last year… 
