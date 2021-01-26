Nick, Nicked: 31 Bethnal Green Coppers Get Fixed Penalty Notices for Bringing in Hairdresser to Station

Ello, Ello, Ello… what’s all this then… 31 Metropolitan Police officers are facing £200 Covid-19 fines after they all got their hair cut by a barber inside Bethnal Green police station two weeks ago. If it had been a rave the fine would have been £800 each…

Local policing commander Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said: “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations. Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision. I expect a lot more of them. It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event. Quite rightly, the public expect police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly.”

The two ring leaders also face misconduct charges, although they are not expected to lose their jobs. It was a close shave according to Guido’s source…