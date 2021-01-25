WATCH: Liability Lisa Refused to Say Whether Churchill was Hero or Villain

As the Lisa Nandy woke row drags on, Guido reckons it may be about to get worse for the Shadow Foreign Secretary. Footage dug up from early 2019 shows that Lisa Nandy refused to disagree with John McDonnell who had made headlines after condemning the wartime leader as a villain. When asked herself whether Churchill was a hero or villain, Nandy described it as a “stupid question” and “dangerous stuff”…

In the clip she goes on to defend Corbyn’s right-hand-man by claiming “those are not his views”, despite the then-shadow chancellor using the exact term “villain” when asked to describe Churchill. Liability Lisa was supposedly the down-to-earth red wall candidate in last year’s Labour leadership election…