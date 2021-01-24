WATCH: Video Proof Nandy did Welcome Report Calling for “Peace Force” to Replace Army

This morning Andrew Marr confronted Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy with the Mail on Sunday story that she praised a report “calling for woke ‘peace force’ to replace army” and claimed the UK is no longer a great power. The report in question, which Nandy said she was “inspired by”, suggested replacing Britain’s Armed Forces with a “gender-balanced human security corps”. Nandy denied welcoming the report, telling Marr “it’s complete and utter rubbish”. Unfortunately for Nandy, Guido has video proof showing otherwise…

At the Zoom launch of the report in December, Nandy is seen described the pamphlet as “Inspirational” and “based on the belief I also share”, saying “we need to build a foreign policy that is fit for the realities of this century and not the last”. “Complete and utter rubbish” may not be the line for much longer…