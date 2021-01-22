Theresa May Risks Becoming New Ted Heath

Former Number 10 Chief of Staff, Nick Timothy, produced scathing criticism of his former boss’s conduct this morning in the Institute for Government podcast. Referencing May’s tirade in Wednesday’s Daily Mail, Timothy said she risks becoming the new Ted Heath…

“I think she needs to be careful [about how she criticises]. She doesn’t want to give the appearance of being a little bit bitter about her experience and Boris’ electoral success and so on in the way that maybe Ted Heath did about Margaret Thatcher.”

Timothy went on to explain the “green credentials” she brandishes now were not particularly apparent in Government, when she was “quite hard on Greg Clarke as the Secretary of State for being a bit too green.” What’s more, Timothy revealed that in Government May contemplated the very same foreign aid cuts she chastised Boris for as a “moral failure”…

“There were certainly conversations when I was in government about whether the 0.7% aid target should be retained in all circumstances and now she criticises them for making the decision she once contemplated.”

If May wants to alienate herself on the back benches she’s going the right way about it…