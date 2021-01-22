Despite endless rumours that Nissan planned to close its Sunderland manufacturing plant, today its chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta instead raved over the opportunities provided by the Brexit trade agreement, celebrating its potential impact on the British car industry. Telling The Telegraph:

“Brexit for Nissan is a positive. We’ll take this opportunity to redefine the auto industry in the UK. In certain conditions, our competitiveness is improved. For some of the cases, it is at par. It depends on which car, but competitiveness is definitely improved in electric vehicles.”

Gupta also claimed the agreement would protect 75,000 jobs across Britain and Europe, and allow Nissan’s Sunderland plant to double its pre-Covid capacity to meet demand. Despite Brexit, Nissan expects UK car sales to outpace Europe’s in future …