Sky News’ Cymru Confusion

Sky News caused ripples late last night after publishing an article claiming Paul Davies, the Welsh Conservative Leader, had been suspended over his involvement with the Senedd’s secret booze party earlier this month. Up until last night it had looked like the three Tory MSs involved in the mini-scandal were going to retain the party whip during the parliament’s investigation. Unfortunately, the truth is less exciting…

A quick dig and Guido can confirm that Sky News mixed up Paul Davies, the Welsh Tory leader, with Alun Davies – Labour’s MS suspended on Tuesday for his presence at the parliamentary piss-up. The first rule of journalism is get the name right…

To be fair to Sky News, Welsh politics doesn’t make it easy to avoid slip-ups; the last Tory leadership election there saw Paul Davies defeat Suzy Davies after the resignation of Andrew RT Davies. In 2017, Westminster’s Welsh Affairs Select committee had four of six members with the exact same surname: David T.C. Davies, Chris Davies, Geraint Davies and Glyn Davies. Davies comes from the Hebrew meaning “beloved”, which Sky News won’t be in Wales after their xenophobic mix-up…