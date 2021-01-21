Glasto Cancellation Means No More Freebies for MPs from Millionaire Musicians

Readers may remember how Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan failed to declare financial interests in the DCMS Committee’s streaming inquiry. Guido can reveal that wasn’t the only time he has been cosy with his questioning. Brennan had also been questioning musicians in the DCMS Committee inquiry – one of whom was involved in getting him a coveted Glastonbury ticket. Indie rock band Gomez’s Tom Gray sat on the Board of PRS for Music, which gave Glastonbury tickets to Brennan in 2019, before taking softball questions from him in the streaming inquiry. The cosy questioning session just before Christmas heard exclusively Labour Party and Corbyn backing UK musicians give evidence about how the streaming economy harms them…

signed an open letter to the Guardian calling for people to vote for Jeremy Corbyn who she’s called ‘one of the most decent people I’ve ever met’. She also performed at Stop the War events, and was pictured cozying up to Labour MPs including the DCMS Committee’s Kevin Brennan. Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien – worth an estimated $25 million – led Glastonbury crowds in chanting ‘oh Jeremy Corbyn’.

Nominally left-wing millionaire musicians want music lovers to pay them higher royalty rates for listening to their music. Brennan will be annoyed that despite sucking up to the millionaire musicians he won’t get another Glasto ticket this year – it’s just been cancelled for the second year in a row…