Britain’s Part Time Vaccines Minister

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi is raising eyebrows on the Tory benches over just how much time is being spent on his vital vaccines role, and how much time he has to dedicate to his parallel role of Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry. The Minister had to listen to and respond to hours of debate on the National Security and Investment Bill just yesterday, for example. Guido hears the general concern is a rumour he is spending three days every working week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) on vaccines and two on other priorities…

With worried agitation on Tory benches that the ‘two million doses a week’ target (already being met) is not ambitious enough to allow the country to open up in good time, one senior Tory MP tells Guido questions are swirling as to whether Nadhim really is working full time on his vaccine portfolio. Guido would have thought that other priorities can wait…

UPDATE: A BEIS source has been in touch with Guido to vehemently deny the two day a week rumour. While Zahawi is curiously still the Bill Minister for the National Security and Investment Bill, they insist other responsibilities from cars to chemicals and aerospace have been passed off to other junior ministers. Guido would have thought he could pass on the bill responsibilities too…