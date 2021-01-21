Biden’s White House: Switches Churchill for Chavez

Biden’s already got to work marking his stamp on the presidency by removing the bust of Churchill from the Oval Office. Replacing Winston in Joe’s new look White House is socialist Cesar Chavez, who joins the room’s new pantheon of left-wing icons including a new bust of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Churchill’s grandson wasn’t happy the first time this happened..,

Thanks to Biden there are now Churchill statue rows happening on both sides of the Atlantic, after Lisa Nandy yesterday compared Boris’s support for Parliament Square’s effigy to Trump’s encouragement of the Charlottesville protestors. Boris is clearly still working hard to befriend Biden, however, telling a news pool of cameras yesterday “there’s nothing wrong with being woke”.

Perhaps Boris will now follow suit and get a bust of Che Guevara commissioned for No. 10…