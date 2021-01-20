Trump Pardons Steve Bannon and Lil Wayne

As the clock runs down on his presidency, Donald Trump went on a traditional Presidential pardon frenzy last night, issuing 73 full pardons and commuting 70 prison sentences. The widely-expected move included a full pardon for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was charged last year with defrauding public donors raising money for Trump’s border wall. An unusual choice, given Bannon hasn’t even stood trial yet …

Trump also pardoned the rapper Lil Wayne, who pled guilty to the possession of a firearm on a conviction over ten years ago. Notably, also among the list were a number of people convicted for nonviolent drug offences. View the full list here…

Missing from the pardon list was any preemptive clemency for Trump himself, the Trump family, or Rudy Giuliani. While there had been speculation in recent weeks that Trump was considering a flurry of pardons for his close circle just before leaving office, it seems like he decided against it. Trump’s December pardons of Charles Kushner (Jared’s dad), Paul Manafort, and Roger J. Stone Jr appear to have been enough for him…