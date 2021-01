Donald Trump has now left DC for the final time as the 45th President of the United States. The lifelong showman couldn’t resist a final flourish, choreographing Frank Sinatra’s My Way to blast out its final lines just as Air Force One took off for the last time.

“The record shows, I took the blows

But I did it my way

Yes, it was my way”

Whatever words can be used to describe Trump’s presidency, to the end it’s certainly been theatrical…