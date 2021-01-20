Tories Back Priti’s Border Hindsight

Tory Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat backed Priti Patel’s border comments on Politics Live this morning, admitting that “with hindsight, we should have closed the borders last March”:

“But I think the government’s been making some very difficult decisions to try and keep an economy open that can pay for the healthcare we all need, at the same time as protecting as many people as possible and protecting lives.”

The Home Office is deftly avoiding pushing back on Guido’s revelations, side-stepping the issue to merely comment, “We have strong measures at the border in place which are vital as we rollout the vaccine”. Politics Live led with the scoop – we’ll shortly know whether Sir Keir plans on following suit at PMQs…