Posh Tory Staffer Stars on First Dates
The Tory party got some primetime – albeit disastrous – publicity on Channel 4 last night as Jess Anderson, a parliamentary staffer for a Tory MP, set out to find love. Social media was decidedly loveless given some of her prime Tatler Tory quotes:
- “People say don’t talk about politics, religion, sex on a first date, and I’m like “there’s no other element to my personality”
- “I hate animals”
- On Fulham being posh: “I really don’t think it is”
- “It was a cheap private school”
- “I don’t drink tap water”
Not to be outdone, her date – The Telegraph’s Josh Kaplan – tried claiming he’d gone to university in the North (Nottingham to be exact). As if the hour-long broadcast wasn’t embarrassing enough for CCHQ’s image makers, posh Jess Anderson works for ultra-working class, former miner turned MP, Lee Anderson. Jess may not help keep the blue wall, though she certainly had Guido’s attention…