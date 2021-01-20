Labour Respond to Patel’s “Shocking Admission” on Border Closures

Labour are quick out of the gates responding to Guido’s scoop. this morning. The Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds describes the recording as “a shocking admission from the Home Secretary about the Government’s failure to secure the UK’s borders against Covid.” Going on to say:

“Priti Patel’s admission, coupled with the complete lack of strategy for testing of travellers, means that the Government has left our doors open to the virus and worrying mutations. “Ministers now need to – urgently – review and overhaul border policy, whilst taking responsibility for the huge damage their incompetence has done to our national safety and security.”

Boris could be heading for an awkward PMQs later…