Nandy Likens Boris Defending Churchill to Trump Defending Charlottesville

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy stuck her foot in it this morning as she attempted to make a ham-fisted comparison between Boris and Trump on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. In an interview for The Guardian she implies standing up for Churchill’s statue is the same as endorsing the white nationalist Charlottesville protests…

“… she drew parallels between the US and the UK Conservative party’s efforts to stoke tensions, referencing the Charlottesville protests where white supremacists were given some endorsement by the president. “Two years later we had the prime minister here trying to start a culture war over a statue of Churchill””

Awkwardly for Nandy, Sir Keir also pledged to protect Churchill’s statue, as well as condemning the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue – describing it as “completely wrong”. Does that make Starmer like Trump too?