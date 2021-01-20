WATCH: LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

LIVE with LITTLEWOOD – the show that brings you free-rolling discussion and debate on the issues that matter – is back.

In tonight’s programme:

  • Can Joe Biden fix the disunited States?
  • When should ‘unlockdown’ begin?
  • With Brexit done, will Boris Johnson reshape the UK as ”the Singapore of Europe”?

Host MARK LITTLEWOOD will be joined by guests from Washington DC to Westminster and beyond, including:  The Times’ Science Editor TOM WHIPPLE; the Institute of Directors’ ALLIE RENISON; the Adam Smith Institute’s MATT KILCOYNEJOHN O’CONNELL of the TaxPayers’ Alliance; Guido Fawkes’ CHRISTIAN CALGIE; political adviser and commentator CALVIN ROBINSON; Free the People CEO TERRY KIBBE; and the scourge of the nanny state, the IEA’s CHRISTOPHER SNOWDON.

Join in the debate, LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube.
