Boris Says Starmer Acting Like “a Weather Vane”

A Home Office-heavy PMQs today saw Sir Keir go in hard on last week’s criminal records wipe before turning to Guido’s exclusive recording of Priti Patel’s border admission. Asked “Why did the PM overrule the Home Secretary?”, Boris batted it back fairly well, once again weaponising Guido’s Captain Hindsight jab:

“As usual Captain Hindsight has changed his tune to suit events… I’m delighted that he now praises the Home Secretary. It’s a change of tune from the right honourable gentleman. I’m delighted that he is now in favour of tough border controls, because he wasn’t last year Mr Speaker. And indeed, he campaigned for the leadership of the Labour Party on a manifesto to get back to free movement!”

“It was only last March that he along with many others in his party were continuing to support an open border approach and I must say the whole experience of listening to the Rt Hon. Gentleman over the last few months has really been like watching a weather vane spinning round and round depending on where the breeze is blowing”