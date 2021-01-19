Senedd Member Suspended After Four MS’s Attended Lockdown Drinks Party

Welsh Parliament member Alun Davies is on the brink of suspension after holding a drinks party until 2 am in the Welsh Parliament’s Members’ Tea Room, Guido understands. Davies had been a forceful critic of the Cummings Barnard Castle affair. Guido is told other members may have been there too. Developing…

UPDATE: ITV is now reporting that Senedd officials are investigating the incident. Guido hears the investigation was sparked by the assembly’s catering staff who complained they were put in a difficult position as they tried to close the tearoom at 6 pm as per the rules

UPDATE II: Tory MS’s in attendance are understood to have been Tory leader Paul Davies, Chief Whip Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay.

UPDATE III: Alun Davies has been suspended. Full statement from Senedd Labour Group Spokesperson: