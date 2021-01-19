Vaccine Gap Opens Between Wales, Scotland, and Rest of UK

One of the smallest parts of the UK is handling the vaccine rollout best. According to official data, Northern Ireland has vaccinated the highest proportion of any part of the UK, and is miles ahead of its neighbour to the south too. Next comes England, close behind. Curiously after that a significant gap has opened up…

Scotland started off as the most vaccinated part of the UK, yet now has slid almost as low as Wales. If Sturgeon spent less time setting up new independence committees and more time driving the vaccine rolls out, perhaps Scotland would not be lagging so much. Wales has consistently lagged behind with the rollout, hindered by Mark Drakeford’s insane “go slow” approach. The first minister opposes using all the vaccine he has quickly to avoid leaving “our vaccinators standing around with nothing to do”.