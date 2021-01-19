Police Confirm Political Leafleting Breaches Covid Laws

The Assistant Chief Constable of Dorset Police has confirmed that according to their legal advice there is no exemption for political volunteering – specifically leafletting – under the current rules, the excuse currently being used by the LibDems:

Hi Adam our legal advice is political leafleting is not paid work & their is no exemption. Describing this activity as volunteering services is not at the spirit of the #COVID19 legislation or the ongoing #StayHomeSaveLives messaging @dorsetpolice — Assistant Chief Constable Sam de Reya (@ACCSamdeReya) January 18, 2021

The LibDems remain the only major party to continue leafleting during lockdown, with the Tories and Labour coming to a temporary truce. Turns out remainers aren’t in favour of a level playing field…

Since revealing the sketchy excuse being used by LibDem HQ, Guido’s been inundated with examples of the LibDems breaking Covid rules, including; Maidenhead, Mole Valley, , Andover, Winchester, Cheadle and Farnborough. A particular favourite was the LibDem’s Derby branch, who were out on the 16th January still delivering their Christmas leaflets.

Assistant Chief Constable Sam de Reya’s implication that the police are now also trying to enforce the spirit of the law, as well as the letter, appears to be a potential overreach of police powers; many would argue the LibDems are perfectly within their right to only follow the explicit letter of the law and continue delivering leaflets.

Multiple letters, implicit contradictions, denying the spirit of the law parliament passed, if not simply flouting it. #Johnson: see you in court #UnfitForOffice



Read all three letters 👇https://t.co/L2ythAWe16 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) October 19, 2019

Awkwardly for Ed Davey though, back in October 2019 he supported taking Boris Johnson to court for “denying the spirit of the law”…