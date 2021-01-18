Uber Drives UK Vaccine Push

Uber have thrown their weight behind Britain’s vaccination push by launching a new free-ride initiative for those travelling to and from vaccination centres. Anyone travelling to the 7 up-and-running vaccine jab site hubs will see their fare covered up to £15. They are hoping this this will shift the UK’s jab progress up a gear…

Uber say they are “joining the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible by committing trips to or from the original seven mass-vaccination centres”, namely: Stevenage, London, Newcastle, Manchester, Surrey, Bristol and Birmingham. This could be a major help to many who would otherwise have had to use public transport – especially in London. To think Sadiq has twice tried banning the company…