London’s Tech Firm Venture Capital Scene Booms Despite Brexit

Despite leaving the EU last January, UK tech firms scored a record-breaking £11.2 billion in venture capital funding in 2020. Raising more cash from investors than the rest of Europe combined…

According to Dealroom, new investment funded the creation of seven ‘unicorn’ companies – firms worth over one billion dollars. This is more than any European country, and more than Germany and France put together. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The thousands of high-skilled jobs they are creating will be a crucial part of our economic recovery and the government is committed to supporting the tech sector through an unashamedly pro-tech approach.” Despite dire predictions, neither the pandemic nor Brexit scare stories are halting the UK’s tech prowess…