Research Reveals 150 Statues & Streets Targets in Culture War

Yesterday Communities Secratary Robert Jenrick attracted criticism from all the usual suspects on the left over his new drive to protect heritage statues in the UK. The Guardian lampoons him today for attempting to protect “Lord Slavey McSlaver”. The general response from the left is that this is all trivial. Yet Policy Exchange’s History Matters Project, chaired by Trevor Phillips, has compiled more than 150 cases of history at risk of erasure, from statues to street names to curricula. Just some examples are…

Polling for Policy Exchange revealed that two-thirds (65%) say “it is unfair to make judgments about people in the past based on today’s values” and agree that “statues of people who were once celebrated should be allowed to stand”. Three quarters (75%) also said police need to protect statues from violent removal. Maybe it is Robert Jenrick who is on the right side of history after all.