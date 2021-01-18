Liam Byrne Calls for His Own Arrest

Labour’s Liam Byrne struck an unforgiving tone on yesterday’s West Midlands Politics Live, calling out those who have protested during the pandemic, and even backing a stricter response from the police against those who break the spirit and letter of the stay at home rules. Could this be the same Liam Byrne who himself was out protesting just last week, speaking to GMB Union members protesting British Gas?

“I’ve organised a few demos myself in my time, but in the middle of a pandemic? Really? I do think we have all got a responsibility to row in behind the police… we need everybody from the Prime Minister down to be reinforcing both the spirit and the letter of the rules.”

Presumably hypocritical Byrne will be now taking himself off to the West Midlands Police headquarters to hand himself in.