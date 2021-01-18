Labour’s Apsana Begum Court Date Set for Late July

Labour MP Apsana Begum will appear in court at the end of July, where she will stand trial on three housing fraud charges which she denies. It was revealed in December last year that she has been accused of cheating her way to a £300,000 council home in Tower Hamlets after her marriage broke down, and of “concealing the true state of her housing situation between 2013 and 2016.” The case is being expedited due to the public interest…

The hearing takes place four months after suspended Labour MP Claudia Webbe faces trial on harassment charges in March. That’s one in 12 of Labour’s 2019 intake facing trial this year…