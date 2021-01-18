“EU’s Jab Stats Improve When Counted Differently”

There have been some eye-opening revelations from an American Europhile correspondent Dave Keating this afternoon, who claims that if you manipulate Europe’s vaccine data to ignore the UK’s rapid start – or incredibly rapid growth of daily vaccination doses recently – Britain’s lead isn’t as impressive as some “British Conservative politicians” would have you believe. Truly ground breaking analysis…

I went ahead and fixed that misleading red-green vaccination map being spread by British Conservative politicians.



This shows the number of doses per 100 people after the first 20 days of the vaccination campaign in each European country. A more logical way to compare. pic.twitter.com/FTHU3fMWm9 — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) January 18, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Keating was one of the now-humiliated Remainers who back in March 2020 predicted Britain’s decision not to participate in the EU’s drug procurement programme would make it “difficult and expensive” for the UK to get vaccinated. Now he’s having to desperately back-peddle…

If a vaccine for #CoronaVirus is developed next year, it will be difficult and expensive for the UK to get it because it will have left the EU's drug procurement mechanism on 1 January.



That is, if Johnson chooses not to extend #Brexit transition period. https://t.co/rf6RVTEo8S — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) March 10, 2020

Dave’s laughably twisted statistics are manipulated, in reality proportionately twice as many Brits have been vaccinated as any other EU country. In fact more Britons have been vaccinated than all the rest of Europe combined.

It is a bit like saying that “If you compare space programmes from when they started their moon programme, you’ll find that actually China reached the moon before America did.” It doesn’t make sense in reality.