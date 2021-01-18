Corbyn Project Launches: Taking On Murdoch Tops Loony Left Agenda

Jeremy Corbyn’s new Peace & Justice Project launched via Zoom last night, guest-starring the likes of Zarah Sultana and Len McCluskey, and treating viewers to some classic crank moments. The headline announcement at this stage was Jezza’s, slightly optimistic, vow to take on Murdoch’s new TV channel:

“Unlike his last attempt to buy out Sky, this time there’s no one stopping him. We need an urgent parliamentary commission to protect our news media from oligarchy and monopoly control”

Corbyn plans on taking on the Murdoch empire via a petition. For now it looks like Andrew Neil’s news network isn’t in Jeremy’s firing line…

The West’s outrageous success creating vaccines to inoculate their citizens was next in his firing line, with Corbyn condemning the UK and others for demonstrating “vaccine nationalism” and “the irrational placing of profit ahead of public health”. With all his other campaign demands – including an end to the global capitalist economic system, ending climate change and stopping the war in Yemen – Corbyn has a lot on his plate. He reassured potentially daunted supporters that their reward will be being remembered by history:

“Movements do transform the world: look at those movements that fought for liberation from slavery, the vote, equality for women, civil rights, freedom from colonialism… they were scorned, they were beaten back, they often thought they had lost and they were defeated many times”

All those successful historic movements had one thing in common: they weren’t led by Jeremy Corbyn…