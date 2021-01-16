NEW: Kelly Tolhurst Resigns from Government

With great sadness I’ve decided to stand down from Government following some very sad news to care for & spend time with my family. Its been a huge honour to serve our country. I’m proud to support our PM & Gov as we deliver for the British people & recover from Covid. Thank you pic.twitter.com/NNUpD07LTn— Kelly Tolhurst MP (@KellyTolhurst) January 16, 2021
Tolhurst has been replaced as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government by Eddie Hughs MP…