Shapps: Don’t Take My Travel Advice

Travel minister Grant Shapps has implored the public not to take his travel advice, begging the question whose advice should we be taking. Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC whether families could think about booking a holiday this year in light of the vaccine rollout, Shapps referenced his disastrous holiday last year which resulted in him coming home early after being caught out by the re-imposition of travel restrictions between Spain and the UK. Given even he appeared to be out of the loop on travel restrictions at the time, maybe the advice to ignore him is fair…