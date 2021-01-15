Apology Demanded After Labour MP Suggests UK Armed Forces “Prey on Vulnerable Children to Hit Recruitment Targets”

There was incredulity at the Welsh Select Committee yesterday afternoon when loony left Labour MP Beth Winter went out of her way to condemn the armed forces for recruiting in her part of the country. Hitting out at the consensus of the committee who had been thanking the military for their role in deploying the Covid vaccine. This is the second bizarre thing Beth has decided to hector on since becoming elected in 2019, after she shouted at tea…

Wales Minister David TC Davies, along with a number of other MPs on the committee endorsed a unified thanks from the committee to the army for their work, however Beth Winter was viscerally opposed to being included in the debt of gratitude:

“Before I begin I do have to beg to differ with the comments regarding the armed forces… yes the armed forces make a vital contribution, but any recruits of young people must be managed carefully and it must be an informed choice for young people… a lot of young people enter the armed forces not through choice but through lack of opportunities in the community so I do beg to differ on that point”

Jamie Wallis MP is, not unsurprisingly, demanding Winters apologises for her “suggestion that our armed forces… would prey on vulnerable children to hit recruitment targets”. The same week as fellow loony left MP Zarah Sultana called on the government to prioritise covid jabs for incarcerated prisoners, is it any wonder why the public refused to back them in 2019…