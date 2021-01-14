Tory MP Takes Government Better Health Strategy to Heart

If there’s one parliamentarian who’s taken Boris’s post-ICU messaging on obesity to heart it’s Somerton and Frome MP David Warburton, who has today revealed a genuinely impressive before and after picture. Congratulations, David, you old silver fox!
