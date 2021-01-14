Tory MP Takes Government Better Health Strategy to Heart

Not really into selfie posting, but today a bit chuffed to hit 6 stone #weightloss since March plus 2 stone before that. Eight stone gone.

'Fat mass' <18% and 'muscle mass' >78%

No dieting - lots of treadmill and weights.. and, er, gin.

Who knew it would be fun..!? 🏋️‍♀️🏃‍♂️💪 pic.twitter.com/UeUPV7Bijt — David Warburton MP (@DJWarburton) January 14, 2021

If there’s one parliamentarian who’s taken Boris’s post-ICU messaging on obesity to heart it’s Somerton and Frome MP David Warburton, who has today revealed a genuinely impressive before and after picture. Congratulations, David, you old silver fox!