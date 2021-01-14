Peter Bone Demands Debate on Allegra’s Telly Briefings

Peter Bone is leading counter-revolutionary demands to scrap the forthcoming televised Lobby briefings fronted by Allegra Stratton, which – if it hadn’t been for the third Covid wave – would have already begun broadcasting by now. It’s clear Bone has got the wrong end of the stick: this switch to broadcasting isn’t a move to empower journalists over the Commons, it’s a move to make the current briefing system more transparent. As Rees-Mogg eloquently explained, while dodging the request for a debate…