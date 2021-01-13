Labour MP Calls for Jabs for “Prison Users”

This morning Matt Hancock voiced for the first time that after the 13.8 million most vulnerable have been vaccinated, the UK will need to have a national debate about who should then be prioritised, suggesting policemen, teachers and shop workers. Loony left MP Zarah Sultana has different priorities: vaccinating incarcerated criminals.

Sultana, who must be intent on trying to lose her 401 majority, asked Nadhim Zahawi:

“Prisons are a high risk setting for transmission… and vaccinating detainees is both good for public health and a humane approach to a completely disenfranchised population, so has the government considered prioritising detainees as well as those who work in prisons?”

She mustn’t have got the memo from Labour HQ – the new official newspeak directive from Southside is “prison users”
