Hero Labour Councillor Suspended After Refusing to Back Politician Pay Rise

The Labour Group on Enfield Council has this week suspended one of their own councillors after she refused to back pay rises for her fellow councillors. In the midst of the pandemic, with thousands of families in cash crises, councillor Anne Brown abstained as a matter of conscience on a vote to increase the salaries of Labour colleagues by as much as £7,608.

As a result of her abstention, Brown was suspended from the Labour Group at a hearing chaired by Group Chief Whip Claire Stewart on Monday. The Labour Group then voted to support the Whip’s decision.

Guido hears that some of those who benefited from the salary hike voted to uphold the view that Cllr Brown should be suspended without declaring their pecuniary interest – something that could have made them ineligible to vote. Good on Cllr Brown for rejecting Labour’s barmy pay rise plans. Clearly far more in touch than her snouts-in-tough colleagues…