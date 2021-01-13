Hancock Confirms Re-Think of 24-Hour Vaccinations

Matt Hancock has gone some way to confirming this morning’s FT splash – that Boris has given the go-ahead to a pilot 24 hour-a-day, 7 days-a-week vaccination centre. The Health Secretary told GMB that the government is now “up for that” – despite the government’s spokesperson telling journalists 48 hours ago, “There’s not a clamour for appointments late into the night or early in the morning.”

Matt Hancock suggested 24-hour vaccinations could be used primarily for shift workers, though the PM has reportedly wants to use the all day and night pilot scheme to speed the deployment of the vaccine generally. It’s swings and roundabouts from Hancock this morning though, as he was stony-faced while responding to the Covid Recovery Group’s calls to begin winding down restrictions from the March 8th…