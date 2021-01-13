Covid Admissions Start to Fall in London and South East

Some cautiously optimistic news to start your morning off with: hospital admissions of Covid-positive patients in London and the South East have fallen for the first time before the Christmas relaxation, which in the words of the Health Service Journal, is “the first substantive indication that the third wave may have peaked in two of the regions where it began.”

The rolling seven-day hospital admission in the capital on the 10th January was 5919 a fall of 131 on the previous day; and the 8th and 9th of January saw increases of just 17 and four respectively. This is the reason many Tory MPs will be demanding No. 10 doesn’t launch a new swathe of anti-freedom lockdown measures…