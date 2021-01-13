Corbyn Using 9/11 Truther Rapper to Promote Launch of Peace & Justice Project

Corbyn’s cult is excitedly preparing for the official launch of his new “Project for Peace & Justice” this Sunday, which will see a star studded Zoom call featuring the likes of Corbyn himself, Zarah Sultana, Yanis Varoufakis and Len McCluskey. Preparations are ongoing in true Corbyn style, with rapper and hard-left crank ‘Lowkey’ being wheeled out to promote the group.

As expected, Lowkey is not only linked to notorious Labour antisemites – including speaking alongside the likes of Howard Beckett and Andrew Feinstein in November and tweeting that the existence of Israel is a racist endeavour – he is also a 9/11 truther. In 2009, Lowkey wrote a poem for the Stop the War Coalition that referenced the truthers’ favourite conspiracy of “building 7”:

“It was the planes.
Not controlled demolition,
The BBC didn’t report the explosion of Building 7,
20 minutes before hand, on my television,
They found passport’s and plane flying manuals belonging to terrorists in the rubble.

Tell me lies about the eleventh of September”

The launch week horror show doesn’t stop there: Corbyn’s head of operations, Chloe Schlosberg, has today been suspended from Twitter after calling Lord Ian Austin a ‘psycho’. As Twitter made clear this week, they won’t hesitate in deleting the accounts of violence-promoting extremist politicos...
