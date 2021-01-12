Mandelson’s Global Counsel is Working for the Government

Remainer-in-chief Peter Mandelson seems to have had a recent Damascene conversion to the cause he spent five years fighting against. Last month he finally realised that Boris’s deal was “the price the rest of us in the pro-EU camp will pay for trying, in the years following 2016, to reverse the referendum decision rather than achieve the least damaging form of Brexit.” You can only imagine Theresa May’s eye-roll when reading this…

This week it further emerged that Lord Mandelson has been embracing the opportunities of global Brexit Britain for a while now; with his strategic advisory business Global Counsel having been won a £25,200 no-competition contract with the Department for International Trade last year, to provide:

“Trade Policy and Legal training in the field of international economic policy, cross-border financial services policy and European integration, as well as IP and Trade Law”

Strange that the Government with its “Rolls Royce” diplomatic service has to hire outside help in these fields. How is it that with thousands of civil servants the government still needs help from Mandelson?

Guido hears that the once thriving Global Counsel is not as thriving as it was, with much of Mandelson’s lifestyle relying on political clients in Brussels whose doors are now closed and the faces have changed since he was a Commissioner in 2004. Just as well that he has qualified for his EU pension of £31,000-a-year since he turned 65 in 2018. Labour’s left will be thrilled to know Mandelson is working for a Tory government. Those who can adapt to new opportunities thrive…